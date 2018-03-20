Play

Smith sprained his left ankle in Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

X-rays on Smith's ankle were negative for a fracture. Depending on the severity of the sprain, Smith could miss just a few weeks or a few months. He'll likely miss the start of the season either way, which would make Omar Narvaez the team's backup catcher. More details should become clear after further tests tomorrow.

