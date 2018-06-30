White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes seat Saturday
Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Smith will take a seat Saturday after starting three of the last four games, including a 13-inning contest Thursday. The 30-year-old has performed well since he was called up in early June with a .345/.367/.379 slash line, and has started 15 of the last 26 games behind the plate for the White Sox.
