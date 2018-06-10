White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes seat Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
With seven hits in 16 at-bats since being promoted to the big club Tuesday, Smith seems to have emerged as the White Sox's preferred backstop over Omar Narvaez. Smith had started four of the last five games behind the dish, so he'll be receiving a routine breather in the series finale as Narvaez checks in at catcher.
