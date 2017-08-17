Play

Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Smith will head to the bench for a second straight contest as Omar Narvaez sets up behind the dish in his stead. The two remain locked in timeshare at backstop, though Smith should still see the bulk of catching duties moving forward.

