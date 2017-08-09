Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Smith turned in his best performance of the season Tuesday -- going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walks and four RBI -- but he'll still hit the bench for the third time in eight games with manager Rick Renteria wanting to keep Omar Narvaez involved in the catching timeshare. That being said, Smith still seems destined to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the time being, especially after turning in a trio of multi-hit performances to begin August.