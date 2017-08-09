White Sox's Kevan Smith: Takes seat Wednesday
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Smith turned in his best performance of the season Tuesday -- going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walks and four RBI -- but he'll still hit the bench for the third time in eight games with manager Rick Renteria wanting to keep Omar Narvaez involved in the catching timeshare. That being said, Smith still seems destined to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the time being, especially after turning in a trio of multi-hit performances to begin August.
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...