Smith (ankle) was able to take batting practice Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Smith continues to work his way back from a Grade 1 ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the week. He was also seen walking around without a splint, so while there's a good chance he'll open the season on the disabled list, the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.

