Pillar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.
Pillar hadn't picked up a hit since April 13 (six at-bats) and Wednesday's homer was his first long ball of the campaign. Pillar is batting .174 with three RBI across 29 plate appearances.
