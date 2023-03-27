Middleton was reassigned to minor-league camp by the White Sox on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Middleton inked a minor-league contract back in January but was unable to earn himself a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll serve as bullpen depth after making 18 appearances a season ago with the Diamondbacks, posting a 5.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 15:3 K:BB across 17 frames.