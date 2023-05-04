Middleton earned a save against the Twins on Wednesday, walking one batter and striking out three over a scoreless inning.
With Liam Hendriks (illness) yet to pitch this season, closing duties for Chicago have largely gone to Reynaldo Lopez, who is currently sidelined by a biceps injury. In his stead, Middleton was called upon to close out Wednesday's contest, and he did so in impressive fashion, striking out the side around a two-out walk. Hendriks will soon begin a rehab assignment and will almost certainly regain closer responsibilities upon his return to the big club, but in the meantime, Middleton -- who has a strong 2.89 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings this season -- could see some additional save chances.
