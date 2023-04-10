The White Sox selected Middleton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Monday's game against the Twins.
He'll be joining the bullpen as a replacement for Joe Kelly (groin), whom the White Sox placed on the 15-day injured list. A veteran of 154 career big-league appearances, Middleton earned the call-up after a strong start to the season at Charlotte, where he struck out three and allowed three baserunners over three scoreless innings.
