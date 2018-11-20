Medeiros had his contract purchased from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday.

The White Sox added Medeiros -- a first-round pick in 2014 -- to their 40-man roster in order to protect the southpaw ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Medeiros was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for Joakim Soria in July and notched a combined 3.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 9.2 K/9 across 137.2 innings with Birmingham and Double-A Biloxi.

