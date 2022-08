Simas (forearm) has made four appearances while striking out eight and giving up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks over nine innings since being activated from Single-A Kannapolis' 7-day injured list July 3.

Simas was sidelined for about a month with a right forearm strain. For the season, the 22-year-old owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 50 innings.