Simas was placed on Single-A Kannapolis' 7-day injured list June 7 with a right forearm strain, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Simas may not be dealing with a particularly serious forearm injury, as Callis relays that the right-hander is expected to be back in action for Kannapolis soon, even though he's already missed the past month. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old had made a splash for Kannapolis. Over his nine starts for the affiliate spanning 41 innings, Simas turned in a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB.