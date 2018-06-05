White Sox's Konnor Pilkington: Selected by White Sox in third round

The White Sox have selected Pilkington with the 81st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The lefty out of Mississippi State compensates for a low-90s fastball by commanding three pitches effectively, highlighted by a curveball that grades out as an above-average offering. At 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, Pilkington offers a workhorse build and could have more untapped potential than most college pitching prospects, given that he won't turn 21 years old until September. He could emerge as a dependable, mid-rotation arm for the White Sox if things break right in his development.