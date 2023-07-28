Houston traded Lee (oblique) to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Kendall Graveman, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lee has been on the minor-league injured list since early July because of a strained oblique, but he should be able to join up with the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox sometime in August. When healthy this season, the 25-year-old catcher has slashed .283/.328/.406 with five homers and 12 steals across 68 games in the Pacific Coast League. He batted .160/.192/.240 over 12 major-league games (26 plate appearances) for the Astros in 2022.