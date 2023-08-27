Lee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Lee will take a seat for the series finale after he started behind the plate in each of the past three games following his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte while going 1-for-10 with two walks a run. Though he'll give way to Yasmani Grandal on Sunday, Lee looks as though he's going to get a look as the White Sox's primary catcher down the stretch, at least until Seby Zavala (oblique) returns from the 10-day injured list.
