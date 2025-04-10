The White Sox placed Lee on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left ankle sprain.

Lee sustained the injury in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians. The severity of the ankle sprain isn't known, but since it's considered more than a day-to-day concern, Lee was deactivated and replaced on the 26-man active roster by veteran backstop Omar Narvaez, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. Matt Thaiss should still see the majority of the starts behind the plate while Lee is on the shelf.