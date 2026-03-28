The White Sox outrighted Lee to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lee was DFA'd by the White Sox on Wednesday after he failed to make the team's Opening Day roster. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers but could see some major-league action this season if the White Sox require depth at catcher. Lee appeared in 26 regular-season games for the White Sox in 2025 and posted a .257/.333/.429 slash line with one home run and three RBI across 40 plate appearances.