Lee was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Acquired from the Astros in the Kendall Graveman trade, Lee has batted .278/.325/.386 with five home runs and 13 stolen bases over 357 plate appearances at the Triple-A level in 2023. It's been a significant power drop-off after he slugged 25 homers in the minors last season, but Lee still has the potential to be an above-average hitting catcher who also offers some rare speed at the position. It's possible he receives regular at-bats down the stretch as the White Sox turn the page to 2024.