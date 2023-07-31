Lee (oblique) said Monday that he's "100 percent" healthy and will be ready to make his White Sox organizational debut for Triple-A Charlotte this week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Before the Astros traded him to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for reliever Kendall Graveman, Lee said that he was on track to return from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list to start that same day. The trade delayed Lee from playing over the weekend, but now that he's settled with Charlotte, he looks set to be activated Tuesday. Lee, who had been on the shelf since July 7 with the right oblique strain, could be the first catcher in line for a promotion to the big leagues if the White Sox end up moving Yasmani Grandal prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.