The White Sox optioned Lee to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old hit well during spring training with a 1.280 OPS in 26 plate appearances, but veterans Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi will begin the campaign as Chicago's two big-league catchers. Lee struggled to a .077/.143/.138 slash line in his first 24 MLB games last season but should receive another look with the big club at some point in 2024.