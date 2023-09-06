Lee went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against Kansas City.

Despite entering Tuesday's game hitless over his last eight appearances and being just 1-for-25 (.040) on the year, Lee delivered a three-run home run off Brady Singer for his first career long ball. Although Tuesday's performance was encouraging, fantasy managers shouldn't get their hopes up moving forward considering his previous struggles.

