The White Sox transferred Crick (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Crick has already been sidelined beyond the minimum 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his eventual timeline for a return. Considering Crick has yet to even head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, he seems unlikely to be activated until September. By moving Crick to the 60-day IL, the White Sox were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Carlos Perez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Sunday's game against the Guardians.