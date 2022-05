Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.