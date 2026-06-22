White Sox's Kyle Teel: Activated ahead of season debut

The White Sox activated Teel (knee/hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Teel is finally ready to make his season debut after missing nearly three months, first due to a right hamstring strain and then a right knee LCL sprain. The young catcher was very productive on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, slashing .387/.441/.613 with two home runs and a 3:7 BB:K in eight contests. Teel will serve as Chicago's primary catcher, and the White Sox have elected to carry Drew Romo over Edgar Quero as Teel's backup.