White Sox's Kyle Teel: Could play in rehab games next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teel (hamstring) will run the bases this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment next week if all goes well, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Teel's recovery from a right hamstring strain has come along slowly, but he's poised for a big step forward this weekend. Given how much time the young catcher has missed, Teel figures to require at least a handful of rehab contests before rejoining the active roster for the White Sox. When he does make it back, he'll be in line for the lion's share of at-bats behind the dish.
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