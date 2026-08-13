White Sox's Kyle Teel: Could start rehab by end of August

White Sox manager Will Venable said Thursday that Teel's (ankle) current progress should have him ready to begin a rehab assignment before the end of August, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Teel is a little more than three weeks into a projected 6-to-12 week timetable as he works his way back from a left high-ankle sprain. He's currently running at about 80 percent and is expected to be cleared to hit off the Trejekt machine soon. Sept. 1 would be the six-week mark since Teel got hurt, and it seems he has a good shot to be back around that time. However, the young catcher still has several boxes to check before a possible return date comes into focus.