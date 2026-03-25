White Sox's Kyle Teel: Moved to 10-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Teel (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Teel went down with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in mid-March while playing for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic. The young catcher was given a 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery, and his progress so far suggests he has a chance to return closer to the front-end of that timetable. While Teel is shelved, Edgar Quero and Reese McGuire will form Chicago's catching tandem.
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