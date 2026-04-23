Teel did not begin a rehab assignment earlier this week as initially anticipated, as his right hamstring is "still grabbing at him a little bit" when he runs, Connor McKnight of the Chicago Sports Network reports.

Teel had been scheduled to kick off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, but that's been pushed back. The catcher noted that his hamstring strain -- which he initially suffered in mid-March while playing for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic -- is "getting better every day," but it just isn't progressing as quickly as hoped. Edgar Quero and Reese McGuire will continue handling catching duties for the White Sox until Teel is ready.