White Sox's Kyle Teel: Pulls out of WBC with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teel (hamstring) has been removed from Team Italy's World Baseball Classic roster, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Teel injured his right hamstring while legging out a double in Team Italy's win over Team USA on Tuesday. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it's bad enough that Teel will not be available for the rest of the tournament. The White Sox should have more on Teel's status after he returns to their camp. Per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, Mickey Gasper is expected to take Teel's spot on Team Italy's roster.
