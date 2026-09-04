The White Sox activated Teel (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Teel landed on the IL just after the All-Star break with a left high-ankle sprain, but he's been deemed fit to return after going 7-for-22 with one home run and one double in six rehab contests. The young catcher has been limited to only 19 games in the big leagues this season due to injury, slashing .190/.271/.317 in those tilts. Teel will serve as the primary catcher for the White Sox down the stretch, though the left-handed hitter could sit in favor of Jake Rogers versus lefties.