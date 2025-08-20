Teel went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to Atlanta.

One game after matching a season high with four hits, Teel established season best with four RBI on Tuesday. The 2023 first-rounder is making a nice impression as he gets his first taste of major-league action, slashing .274/.363/.411 with four homers, eight doubles, 18 RBI and two stolen bases through 169 plate appearances. His upside will remain limited by a lackluster White Sox lineup, but Teel is worth considering in two-catcher leagues.