The White Sox signed Wade to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wade felt apart in 2025, finishing with a lowly .167/.271/.254 batting line across 80 games between the Giants and Angels. He was a career .246/.351/.411 hitter prior to that and is just 32 years of age, so it's reasonable to think he could rebound in 2026. Wade has primarily played first base the last few years, but he also has plenty of outfield experience and Chicago's outfield is wide open for playing time.