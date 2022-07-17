Lynn (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits over five innings against the Twins. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

The Twins hit three homers in the first three frames against Lynn -- Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco all went yard. Lynn has not looked anything like himself since returning from surgery to address a tendon tear in his right knee. He now has a 7.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 36 innings this season, with 14 of his 30 earned runs allowed coming in his last two starts (nine innings).