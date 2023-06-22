The White Sox reinstated Lynn from the bereavement list Thursday.

Lynn was placed on the bereavement list Monday and now returns in time to make his next scheduled start Saturday against Boston. The 36-year-old righty holds a 6.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 102 strikeouts across 84.1 frames this season. Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

More News