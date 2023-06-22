The White Sox reinstated Lynn from the bereavement list Thursday.
Lynn was placed on the bereavement list Monday and now returns in time to make his next scheduled start Saturday against Boston. The 36-year-old righty holds a 6.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 102 strikeouts across 84.1 frames this season. Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Expected back for next start•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Goes on bereavement list•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Fans 16 in loss•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Labors in first inning•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Has another rough outing•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: White Sox-Yankees postponed•