White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Lynn was dealing with cold symptoms during his rough outing Thursday against the Giants, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A bug has been going around the clubhouse, and the White Sox sure looked sluggish in what was a 16-6 loss to San Francisco. Lynn surrendered eight of those runs -- all earned -- over just 4.1 innings of work. He's showing a 9.00 ERA through two starts this season.