Lynn (6-8) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Lynn gave up a pair of homers and needed 97 pitches to get through 5.1 frames, but he got just enough run support to pick up the win. The right-hander was coming off a one-hit, 11-strikeout, seven-inning gem in his final start before the All-Star break, and while Saturday's performance was certainly not at that level, it's promising that he was at least able to depart with the lead against one of the league's top offenses. Lynn's season ERA remains unappealing at 6.06, but he's racked up at least six punchouts in each of his past six starts and has shown some improvement with a 4.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 36 innings over that stretch.