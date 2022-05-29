Lynn (knee) has reported to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday to start his rehab assignment, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The veteran right-hander threw about 40 pitches during live batting practice Tuesday and is now progressing to a rehab assignment. Lynn is expected to require three rehab starts before being activated from the injured list, putting him in line to make his season debut in mid-June, assuming he avoids any setbacks.