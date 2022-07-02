Lynn allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

Lynn has had mixed results since making his season debut June 13, but Friday's start was an impressive one. The right-hander threw 63 of 104 pitches for strikes and matched Giants starter Alex Cobb the whole way. The White Sox ultimately won 1-0 after scoring in the ninth inning. Lynn has a 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 22 innings in his four starts this year. He still has a 1-1 record, which he'll look to improve upon in a projected home start versus the Twins next week.