Lynn (2-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits over seven innings against Cleveland. He struck out seven.

Lynn secured his second quality start of the season Tuesday, his first since April 11, while righting the ship after taking a loss in four of his last five starts. The veteran righty got off to a blazing start, retiring each of the first 11 batters and holding the Guardians scoreless until the sixth frame. Though Lynn owns a 6.66 ERA and a 1.94 HR/9, his one saving grace has been his swing-and-miss stuff, with a 10.69 K/9. After finishing with an ERA above 4.00 once in his first 11 years in the bigs, Lynn is on pace to finish above that mark in 2023 but could be in line for some positive regression considering his 61.8 percent left on base percentage and xERA and xFIP values significantly lower than his actual numbers.