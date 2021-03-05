site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Breezes in debut
RotoWire Staff
Lynn allowed one walk and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Giants.
Lynn told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that he wanted to go out for a third inning. He'd thrown more pitches during batting practice than he threw Thursday.
