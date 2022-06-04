Lynn (knee) gave up three runs on four hits and one walk over four innings Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
He built up to 62 pitches after throwing 39 pitches in his previous outing. According to Gregor, Lynn will require at least one more rehab start before joining the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throws 39 pitches•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Begins rehab stint Sunday•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Tabbed for three rehab starts•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throwing live batting practice•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Facing hitters Friday•