The Dodgers are close to an agreement to acquire Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

There's no word yet on what the White Sox will be receiving in return, but it sounds like Lynn is willing to waive his no-trade clause. The veteran right-hander has posted an unsightly 6.47 ERA and 1.46 WHIP this season but also a 144:45 K:BB through 119.2 innings over 21 starts. Given the Dodgers' excellent reputation with pitching, the move could be just what Lynn needs to rehabilitate his fantasy value.