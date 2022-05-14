Lynn (knee) is getting close to facing live hitters, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lynn has been throwing off a mound for several weeks, and manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that the right-hander is likely one or two bullpen sessions away from facing live hitters. The White Sox remain hopeful that Lynn will be able to return to game action around early June.
More News
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Targeting early June return•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Could return by end of May•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Starts up throwing program•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Officially placed on 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Leaves start with knee discomfort•