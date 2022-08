Lynn did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Lynn allowed a two-run homer from outfielder Anthony Santander in the first inning but was otherwise without blemishes. The righty has enjoyed a solid stretch in his last seven starts, turning in a 3.13 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 37.1 innings. The 35-year-old veteran has pitched six innings in five of his last seven starts.