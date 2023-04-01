Lynn yielded two runs on three hits and four walks across 5.2 innings in Friday's loss to Houston. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The veteran right worked five shutout frames before his day was ended by Kyle Tucker's two-run shot in the sixth. Lynn forced 16 whiffs on 96 total pitches (55 strikes). He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning but otherwise didn't have much trouble until serving up the homer. Lynn is expected to start at home against the Giants next week.