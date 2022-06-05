Lynn (knee) will make another rehab start Wednesday and he could join the big-league rotation at Detroit on June 13 if all goes well, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He built up to 62 pitches in his most recent start and is targeting five innings in this next outing for Triple-A Charlotte. Manager Tony La Russa wouldn't commit to a June 13 return for Lynn but said it was a possibility.