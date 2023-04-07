Lynn (0-1) allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Giants.

Lynn allowed multiple runs in three of the five innings he pitched, and he served up three homers in the disastrous outing. The only positive to be taken from the start is that he was throwing at nearly exactly his typical velocity, so it doesn't appear that he's dealing with any type of injury. Even though his first outing of the season was more successful, Lynn has walked seven batters across his first 10 frames of work in the new campaign.