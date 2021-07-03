Lynn (8-3) allowed a run on four hits and five walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over Detroit on Friday.

The right-hander's five walks were a season high, and he matched he also allowed nine baserunners for the third time in his last four outings. In Friday's start, Lynn was able to limit the damage to earn his first win since June 3. The 34-year-old has a strong 2.02 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 99:28 K:BB across 84.2 innings this year. He'll look to fend off regression again in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week versus Minnesota.