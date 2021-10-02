Lynn (11-6) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Detroit.

Lynn rolled through three scoreless innings before Robbie Grossman tagged him with an RBI double in the fourth. The veteran righty ends his 2021 campaign with a terrific 2.69 ERA and 176:45 K:BB through 157 frames. He allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts this season.